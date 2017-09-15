Chicago’s ugliest chapter now a part of CPS curriculum
It was one of Chicago’s ugliest chapters, and now it may be your eighth-grader’s homework.

The history of Jon Burge’s “Midnight Crew” and the near two decades of police torture has been integrated into Chicago Public School’s curriculum.

The curriculum was developed by social science specialists who worked for months with African-American community leaders, civil rights advocates, law enforcement, academic researchers and the Chicago Teachers Union, according to the Chicago Tribune.

That isn’t enough for some parents, who argued Wednesday night that it doesn’t belong in the curriculum at all.


People weighed in on both sides of the issue on Twitter.

Do you think this chapter of Chicago’s history should be taught in schools?

