Chicago’s ugliest chapter now a part of CPS curriculum

It was one of Chicago’s ugliest chapters, and now it may be your eighth-grader’s homework.

The history of Jon Burge’s “Midnight Crew” and the near two decades of police torture has been integrated into Chicago Public School’s curriculum.

The curriculum was developed by social science specialists who worked for months with African-American community leaders, civil rights advocates, law enforcement, academic researchers and the Chicago Teachers Union, according to the Chicago Tribune.

RELATED: Chicago police reform activist Pat Hill has died

That isn’t enough for some parents, who argued Wednesday night that it doesn’t belong in the curriculum at all.





People weighed in on both sides of the issue on Twitter.

Teach CPS children proper English, mathematics & behavior. Have a curriculum on being a lawful citizens who obey lawful order by LEO. — SKay (@sak2068) September 14, 2017

I think it would be better to teach this at a higher grade level. Perhaps as seniors about to get out into the world, why 8th grade? Odd — adam loops (@AdamLoops) September 14, 2017

The thin blue line that keeps us from discussing the problem. How can you learn from it if it's squelched? — Bob Snickers (@Dekinblus) September 14, 2017

Do you think this chapter of Chicago’s history should be taught in schools?