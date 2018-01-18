Much like last year, organizers are expecting a huge turnout this weekend for the Women’s March in downtown Chicago.

According to a WGN report, last year’s march brought over 250,000 participants as a “sister march” to the Women’s March in Washington in 2017. Organizers expected around 75,000 people to take part last year but were met an additional 175,000 participants – resulting in one of the largest protests in Chicago’s history.





The official title “March to the Polls” is one of 350 events across the world planned for this very weekend according to the news outlet, and below we have a few tidbits that will keep you in the know so you won’t be thrown any curve balls when in rally mode this Saturday.

Which streets will be closed this weekend?

The below streets will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 – or until the crowds clear:

Columbus Drive, from Monroe Street to Balbo Drive

Jackson Blvd. from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue

Westbound lane of Congress Pkwy. between Columbus Drive and Michigan Ave.

What exactly is the schedule of events?

9 A.M.

Grant Park will site open with music and video programming so be sure to leave early enough to not miss it!

11 A.M.

The rally officially kicks off with speakers and entertainers.

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The March starts from Grant Park to Federal Plaza

And where will this march travel?

West on Congress to Michigan Avenue

North on Michigan to Jackson

West on Jackson to Dearborn

North on Dearborn to Randolph

West on Randolph to Clark

South on Clark to Federal Plaza

And is the weather going to be as nice as last years?

Unfortunately, it will not be as warm but Saturday will be a mild day with clouds and a high of the mid-40s.

If you still have questions, check out the March’s website here.