Chick-fil-A giving free food to cow-costumed customers on Cow Appreciation Day

You’ll just need a little more cowbell – or at least a cow suit – to snag some free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday.

For the 13th year, Chick-fil-A will hold its Cow Appreciation Day event at its more than 2,100 stores nationwide. From opening until 7 p.m. Tuesday, adult customers who dress in cow attire – from “head-to-hoof,” according to the restaurant’s website – will be given a free Chick-fil-A entree, such as the Egg White Grill, Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich, Original Sandwich and more. Children clad in their best moo costume will receive a free kids meal.





Chick-fil-A Offers Free Entrees to Cow-Dressed Customers On Cow Appreciation Day, July 11 https://t.co/qkG1enWcDd #CowAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/CDYQxhL0uM — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) July 6, 2017

It’s the restaurant’s largest single-day customer appreciation event, and it celebrates Chick-fil-A’s popular “Eat Mor Chikin” Cows, which appear on billboards across the country.

Did you know that Chick-fil-A's first billboard advertisement with "Eat Mor Chikin" made it's debut in 1995? (https://t.co/KOE2p4zvxg) #TBT — TrinityMG (@TrinityMGTweets) November 10, 2016

“Every year we are amazed at the number of customers who participate in Cow Appreciation Day,” Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement.