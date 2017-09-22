Chipotle is giving half its sales TODAY ONLY to this Chicago charity

It looks like Chipotle is still trying to get back in the public’s good graces. It seems like nothing they do since their e-coli scare can help them get back in the game. They tried bringing queso into your burrito equation, but bad reviews didn’t help them there.

Now they are trying to pull at your heartstrings. Today aka Friday, September 22nd, they are giving half of their sales to Chicago Public Schools. More specifically, it’s going to CPS SCORE! an athletic league for CPS students.





CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said in a statement, “This generous donation by Chipotle will help support a first-of-its-kind athletic initiative that guarantees playing time for all students and instills teamwork, perseverance and camaraderie in our young learners.”

Chiplote Fundraiser by Kelly Bauer on Scribd

All you gotta do is go today and mention the flyer or show it to them and boom you’ll be helping kids achieve sports greatness!