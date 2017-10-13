Chlorine Leak in an Office in the Loop sent six to the hospital

Fire crews were at the scene of a Level 2 Hazmat an office building located in the Loop downtown.

The chlorine leak was reported just after 10 a.m. Friday on the roof of a building located at 77 W. Wacker.

The Hazmat was quickly upgraded to a Level 2.

The Chicago Fire Department reports six people have been transported to Northwestern Hospital and one person refused.





