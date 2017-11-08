Christkindlmarket and skating rink to set up shop in Wrigleyville

Organizers of the annual German holiday market – Chicago’s Christkindlmarket – is headed to Wrigleyville. This markets started 21 years ago on Daley Plaza – and are now adding a third location.

As part of the Ricketts family’s redevelopment of the ballpark area, their plaza has hosted community events including farmers markets and outdoor movies since it opened back in April.

But with the Chicago Cubs’ games finished for the year, it’s getting in the holiday spirit. The Christkindlmarket, as well as an 8,000-square-foot ice skating rink, will open Nov. 24.





The holiday market will have some of the same vendors as the markets in Daley Plaza and Naperville but The Park at Wrigley also wanted to highlight local vendors, according to senior manager of organizer German American Events, Kate Bleeker.

“For us it’s been a great partnership, keeping our traditional roots but also moving this into more of a neighborhood setting and being able to focus on what that community is looking for as well,” Bleeker said.

The Daley Plaza Christkindlmarket opens first, on Nov. 17. while The Park at Wrigley and Naperville markets open Nov. 24. The Daley Plaza and Naperville markets close Dec. 24, while the Wrigley market will remain open through Dec. 31. The Park at Wrigley’s skating rink is expected to remain open through Feb. 25 or as long as the weather permits.