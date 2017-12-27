Around 6:15 PM Sunday night, an attempted robbery took place on the streets of the South Loop that led to a fatal shooting.





Along the 1200 block of South Jefferson, an area filled with big-box stores like Best Buy and Home Depot, and not far from grocery stores like Jewel Osco and Whole Foods, a 37-year-old man pulled out a gun on a 31-year-old man and demanded his possessions.

RELATED: After lying about Loop robbery, Chicago tourists released on bond

The suspect took the victim’s belongings, but didn’t get very far when the victim took out his own gun (for which he has a concealed carry permit for). He shot the thief, identified as Corey Haggard of Lawndale, in the chest.

Haggard was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead just before midnight on Monday, Christmas Day.

No other details on the attempted robbery have been released and detectives are investigating the death.

While this story is a tragic one that resulted in trauma and death, the Tribune reports that overall this weekend has been less violent than in recent years.

Considering the spike in violence Chicago saw in 2016, that’s not necessarily anything to brag about. Last Christmas was one of the bloodiest ever, with 61 people shot across the holiday weekend. Seven people were murdered last Christmas Day alone in Chicago.

RELATED: This would-be carjacker should have thought twice about who he was trying to steal from

The Chicago Police Department recently announced a decrease in homicides of 14% compared to last year. But as community activist Father Michael Pfleger put it,“It’s great there’s a slight decrease from last year, but let’s not forget that last year was the worst in 20 years,” he said. “Let’s not use the barometer of last year. Let’s look over the last three or four years. Hell, anything should look good next to last year.”