ALERT: Christmas music is going to be played way too soon over on 93.9 FM

Sound the bells – er alarms. Christmas is coming early this year.

Well – sort of – at least on the radio. If you’re into breaking a cardinal sin that is…

At precisely 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Chicago’s 93.9 My FM will start playing Christmas music exclusively.

Though it may come to a surprise to some, the switch to Christmas music is happening about three days earlier than last year.





According to RobertFeder.com – the earliest it has happened was November 2 in 2006 and 2007.

The radio station made the announcement Monday on their Facebook page for you to share it with all your friends….if you dare: