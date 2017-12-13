Menu
Skip the cold, skate indoors at the Chicago Athletic Association this weekend
In Chicago and across the nation, toy drives are pretty much everywhere – but this particular toy drive really needs your attention.


In a WGN-report, Another Chance Church on 79th St. is missing several thousand toys this year compared to years previous and with just a week away from Christmas.

This time last year, hundreds lined up outside the Englewood church to let their child pick out one toy and this year, Pastor Kenyatta Smith is worried there just won’t be enough — according to the news outlet.

Pastor Smith told WGN growing up as a kid, a tree and gifts were not always a reality.

“I was 11, and woke up without a toy. My parents were struggling. It was bills or Christmas. You say you understand but it’s like a scar,” Pastor Smith said. “My hope is we can reach the ones that really need it and they’ll wake up with a little hope.”

If you feel moved to give, you can donate money or a toy here: http://www.gofundme.com/operationcoverchicago

This church in Chicago needs toys for Christmas, STAT! Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
