City is selling vacant lots for one whole dollar, you read the right

The Chicago City Council approved a new city program on Wednesday that will offer vacant lots to affordable housing developers for as much as a Big Mac.

That’s right – lots will be sold for $1.00. According to a news release from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office, developers may purchase 8 to 20 city-owned lots, each with a maximum appraised value of $125,000, to build single-family and two-flat homes on the South and West sides.

According to city officials, the total number of homes that will be built will depend on market demand. The profit margins for developers will also depend on a number of factors, including design costs, contracting costs and other variables.

Once the homes are built, they will be sold to qualified buyers with incomes up to 140 percent of area median income. Buyers will also be required to use the home as their primary residence for at least five years.

The city also plans to streamline the acquisition process and reduce permit fees to make sales to developers much easier and encourage greater participation among small and minority developers.

“Land acquisition costs are some of the biggest barriers to the development of new homes,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel in a statement as eliminating such costs, he said, would boost construction and support “more jobs and more economic development in our neighborhoods.”