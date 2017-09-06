Clothing brand owned by Chicago teens is helping Hurricane Harvey survivors

A clothing brand run by three young Chicagoans is pitching in to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Allegiance Brand & Co. “pledges allegiance to [their] youth,” and now they’re pledging part of their proceeds to survivors.

RELATED: The Chicago Cubs are urging their fans to step up to plate in a big way for Houston

“Seeing the destruction from photos on social media, we knew we had to do something,” one of the Allegiance founders told the Chicago Tribune. The three founders of the company are ages 15, 15 and 17.





Collection Available online September 9th @ 10am cst LIMITED QUANTITY WILL SELL OUT FAST Good luck to all… *A percentage of all profits will be donated to Hurricane Harvey survivors* More info on allegiancebrand.com A post shared by Allegiance Brand & Co. (@allegiancebrand) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

They say on their website that their releases have been overwhelmingly successful, and now they’re sharing their success with others.

They warn on Twitter that the collections sell out quickly, so don’t wait to purchase if you’re interested.