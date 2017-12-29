Menu
Pinterest Read this Next

Kamf and Glass recalled by Blackhawks, Crawford on injured reserve
Advertisement

The Saints and La Razas – two gangs wandering throughout Chicago have been using rifles for the past six months.

According to the Chicago Tribune, officers sense only more offenses are to come.


“We got a problem with the two gangs running around. Each one of ’em has a military assault weapon,” an officer said on the scene of a shooting back in 2016, the Tribune reports.

At the end of the 2016 year, rifles wounded 20 and killed 10 – continuing to rise. Close to a year and a half later, more than 140 people have been shot – 50 of them fatally – by gang members holding rifles as their use has reached across both the South and Southwest sides, according to the news outlet.

RELATED: Flashback Friday: Take a look at some of Chicago’s most historic gangster hangouts

According to the Tribune, rifles have shaped the way gangs engage each other as well as how residents try to live with them as well as how police fight them. Less and fewer gang members loiter outside the usual hangouts, harassing others and throwing rocks or gang signs. According to the news outlet, with fewer, clearer targets – gangs are focusing on stealing cars and vans as well as chasing down and shooting rivals.

The Tribune also reports that gangs have now formed coalitions and gone outside their groups to collect more guns. One gang was reported calling its members throughout the city to come to Back of the Yards and join the chaos. The news outlet reports the officers have been tipped off about the risks of approaching gang members in certain areas as their rifle rounds can tear through their body armor.

RELATED: “Manly tears” are nothing to laugh at, unless they come from a gangster

Officers who have been around for a long while describing the rounds as “vicious” due to the damage they inflict, according to the Tribune.

In just the last few weeks, according to the news outlet, authorities have confiscated 11 rifles while on patrol as well as part of search warrants and long-term investigations.

As coalitions are made between Chicago gangs, rifles are on the rise Shutterstock
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

1 out of the 2 Red Kettles that were stolen on Michigan Ave. have been found

1 out of the 2 Red Kettles that were stolen on Michigan Ave. have been found

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

SHOOTINGS: 6 dead, 18 wounded over weekend in Chicago

SHOOTINGS: 6 dead, 18 wounded over weekend in Chicago

Dozens of flights canceled by Southwest Airlines at Midway Airport due to inclimate weather
Rare Chicago

Dozens of flights canceled by Southwest Airlines at Midway Airport due to inclimate weather

,
DONUT RED ALERT: Glazed and Infused to close all locations
Rare Chicago

DONUT RED ALERT: Glazed and Infused to close all locations

,
Kamf and Glass recalled by Blackhawks, Crawford on injured reserve
Rare Chicago

Kamf and Glass recalled by Blackhawks, Crawford on injured reserve

,
Amtrak conductor recovering from gunshot wounds: “We need better gun laws.”
Rare Chicago

Amtrak conductor recovering from gunshot wounds: “We need better gun laws.”

,
Advertisement