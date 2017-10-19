Coffee Joint’s Barista Competition to show down this Friday

Baristas are artists too – and coffee is their canvas.

They will get the opportunity to show off their best latte art where they’ll create rosettas, tulips and hearts during the latte art throwdown Friday at the newly opened Coffee Joint, 2059 W. Irving Park Road.

Sign-ups will be from 7-8 p.m. with the competition getting underway at 8 p.m.

Organizers are welcoming amateurs to participate as well – just as long as they have experience operating a manual espresso machine and are confident pouring latte art.

And of course, spectators are always welcome.