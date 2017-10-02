Colin Kaepernick donates to a group honoring a cop killer who is still on the run today

Colin Kaepernick’s donation to a charitable group — a donation clocking in at $25,000 — honors a convicted cop killer.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick pops up after anthem protests, but does he have anything to say?

Kaepernick’s foundation made the hefty donation in April as part of a $1 million charitable pledge to a Chicago-based charity named “Assata’s Daughters,” named after former Black Liberation Army member, Assata Shakur.

In 1973, Shakur was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster in a shoot out and later sentenced to life in prison.





But despite being convicted, she staged a successful jailbreak and fled to Cuba where she lives as a fugitive to this day.

RELATED: U.S. soldier boggles Twitter with show of support for Colin Kaepernick and communism

Well known for his protests against police during the national anthem as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Kaepernick made the donation as part of his pledge to donate $100,000 each month for 10 months to “organizations working in oppressed communities.”

Specifically, Kaepernick will donate $2,500 to help train volunteers in the group’s “Cop Watch” program to follow and video cops. Kaepernick will also designate $15,000 to “teen workshops.”

Assata’s Daughters, according to the group’s website, was founded in 2015 to “develop and train young people, ages 4-19, in the Black queer feminist tradition and in the spirit of Assata.”