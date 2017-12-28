In the season of giving — unfortunately, Grinches do exist.

According to a WGN report, a 90-year-old woman was targeted by a couple scammers, taking something very precious to the elderly Huntley, Ill resident. This previous Tuesday, a person knocked on Theresa’s door at her home around 4 p.m. — this person claimed to work for the village of Huntley on a water problem.





Theresa did not invite the man in but he did walk past her to the kitchen and then to the back of the house. The man then pretended to test the water, telling Theresa her levels were off. Theresa then said the man quickly talked to his phone, speaking in Spanish — to signal his accomplice. Then went into small talk, according to the news outlet.

“He said he just had a baby the day before he was a preemie named after his father died what it was, etcetera, etcetera,” Theresa said to the news outlet.

Theresa then said she heard the front door and thought that was weird and then the “water checker” left. It was only moments later that the elderly woman realized they had gone through her jewelry box and walked away with some irreplaceable pieces, according to the news outlet.

“They took my wedding ring and my diamond ring,” she said to WGN.

The conmen also stole items that once belonged to her departed daughter, Kelly. Theresa told WGN she warned her neighbors as well as others to beware.

“If I can just help one other person that’s all I want to do,” she said to WGN.

Theresa filed a police report and says she is grateful she was not physically assaulted.