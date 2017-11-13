This 25-year-old cook has been missing since Thursday

In Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, police are searching for a 25-year-old man who has gone missing.

Luis Mercarder, who is from the 1800-block of West 21st Place, was last seen on Thursday.

RELATED: Six from MS-13 indicted after body of Houston-area teen missing for 2 years is positively ID’ed

Mercader works as a cook at Roister restaurant and is described as a 5-foot-11, 280-pound Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, a beard, mustache, pierced ears and a tattoo – according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans.





Mercader was originally slated to attend a benefit for victims of Hurricane Maria on Thursday – but yet he never made it to the event. His backpack was found at Urbanbelly restaurant in Chicago – where he was last seen on Thursday.

RELATED: “Right out of a horror film”: Search for missing teen leads to a grisly discovery floating on a lake

Police said he hangs out near Fulton Market and from Halsted to Ashland and Monroe to Fulton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380. This is a developing story.