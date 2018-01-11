Menu
The Jersey Shore Read this Next

'Jersey Shore' cast to potentially film upcoming series in Chicago
Advertisement

After helping deliver twins at a CTA train station, these two Chicago cops were named “Officers of the Month”.

According to a WGN report, the two officers responded to a call on the morning of November 1st for help from the Roosevelt Red Line station.


RELATED: Two Chicago cops help cramped runner make it to finish line

According to WGN, the officers were patrolling the train station at the time when the young mother went into labor.

The news outlet reported both babies were delivered at the Roosevelt station before paramedics could escort the mother to the hospital.

The officers told the news outlet that they were just doing their jobs.

RELATED: Chicago cop creates safe haven for kids to go after school, weekends

Watch the full coverage below, courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago cops named “Officers of the Month” after helping deliver twins YouTube screenshot of Chicago Sun-Times coverage
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement