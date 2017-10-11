Two Chicago cops help cramped runner make it to finish line

Two Chicago Police officers helped a Chicago Marathon runner with leg cramps make it through the last two miles of Sunday’s race.

This past weekend was Bank of America’s Chicago Marathon and it was filled with runners of all shapes, sizes, and ages.

One Chicago Marathon runner, in particular, got a special pick-me-up during the race.

During the last two miles of Sunday’s race, a marathon runner started to get leg cramps and slowed his pace – coming to a complete stop.





But thanks to two Chicago Police officers helped him make it to the finish line.

A worker at a medical station snapped pictures of the runner who was suffering and could not continue alone.

The officers supported him using a folding chair as a crutch. Then, they would help him sit and rest occasionally, icing his legs. Talk about going above and beyond!