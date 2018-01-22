Menu
gay marriage Read this Next

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it
Advertisement

When life gives you snow, you make a fake car out of it in a snow removal zone to play a prank on police officers and snowplow drivers alike. That’s how that saying goes, right?


RELATED: City snow plow and garbage truck drivers almost went on strike until this agreement was made

Simon Laprise had a plan, some snow and a couple hours to spare. 33-year-old Montreal machinist and artist Simon Laprise of L.S.D. Laprise Simon Designs.

A resident of the borough Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Laprise spent his Sunday afternoon molding the recently fallen snow into a DeLorean DMC-12, as made famous by the movie Back to the Future.

Laprise’s finishing touch was masterfully placing a reject windshield wiper on the car’s faux windshield as if it were the only part of the car left exposed. Laprise found the lone wiper blade across the street while sculpting his creation. The solid snow jalopy took around 4 hours to create from start to finish.

The police drove by to check the snow removal zones around 1 Monday morning when they came across the snowy vehicle. A delightful picture of the lone police officer, staring skeptically at the car parked in a snow removal zone, ticket book in hand, wen viral just a few moments later.

Amused by the false DeLorean, the officers left Laprise’s car with a ticket under its single wiper, reading, “You made our night!! Hahahahaha :)”.

RELATED: Here’s the real reason why the new Apple store couldn’t handle all of that snow

All good things must come to an end, the car was demolished by snow removal crews later on Monday morning, according to Global News.

Five others have been molded in Laprise’s car-sculpting past, and it the artist claims that this one won’t be his last.

“I intend to continue doing so,” Laprise said. “It’s fun, it’s free and [the snow] keeps its form.”

Cops tried to give this car a ticket, but left a hilarious note instead Twitter/Fox News32
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

Rahm guarantee’s hat to be thrown in ring for Apple’s new campus

Rahm guarantee’s hat to be thrown in ring for Apple’s new campus

Chicago along with 19 other cities to compete for Amazon HQ2

Chicago along with 19 other cities to compete for Amazon HQ2

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement