This 8-bit corn maze will send your nerdom into max HP

Chicago feels bi-polar lately with its hotter than hades weather but it is technically autumn which means = all things pumpkin, apple cider, and corn mazes!

And although Chicago hasn’t found a way to have a corn maze downtown yet – All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock, IL has and it’s not just any corn maze…nerds, hold onto your seats. THEY HAVE A SUPER MARIO BROS. CORN MAZE WHAAAAAT.

The nostalgic, classic Nintendo maze covers over ten acres and the path doesn’t just lead you from point A to point B, oh no. There are games and trivia, and they’re not fall related – they are all Super Mario Bros. themed. I. can’t. breathe. so. ex. cited.





Past maze themes include Minions and Scooby-Doo but in my opinion, this Super Mario takes the cake. But it wouldn’t be fall if it was all about Mario [sorry Mario AND Luigi – we didn’t forget about you] and in addition to the maze, the orchard also has a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and apple-picking!

The only thing that could make this place cooler was if everyone got their very own “Yoshi” but maybe next year..

The All Seasons Orchard is open daily through Oct. 29th and you can visit their website here for tickets and more info. Woohooo!