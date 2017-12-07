Menu
Lyft Photo Update Read this Next

And the most popular destinations in Chicago according to Lyft are...
Advertisement

Chicago is a city known for its hospitality but two people visiting from out of town are going to return home with a different story.


RELATED: Police want us to take a closer look at the footage of a Black Friday robbery in a West Houston apartment

At around 1:50 AM Thursday morning, two people, both aged 27, were walking around Lower Wacker near Columbus Drive. The pair were directed to this location due to their GPS. That’s when they were approached by three men. One of them had a knife.

The couple was robbed of quite a few expensive belongings they had on them at the time. While neither of them were hurt, they ended up handing over a $3,000 suitcase purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air laptop, a $300 suitcase and a $150 iPad mini.

The worst part about the robbery? The robbers also stole a $12,000 wedding ring.

The attackers took off running from the scene of the crime. No one is in custody and police are investigating the situation. No description has been given of the attackers either.

No information about where the couple are visiting from or where their intended destination that led them to be on Lower Wacker at that time has been released.

RELATED: Chicago PD say homicides have decreased by 14% in 2017 since last year, but still much work to be done

In November, five separate crimes happened in and around Grant Park not too far from where this most recent robbery took place. Some of those attacks targeted area college students.

Multiple attacks in October near Northwestern University’s downtown campus also put the area on high alert.

Couple walking around downtown robbed of possessions, including one very expensive item Wikimedia Commons
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

17 years in prison have passed, but a lifetime of love awaits

17 years in prison have passed, but a lifetime of love awaits

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

This authentic 4-meat Italian pasta sauce recipe has been passed through my family for generations

This authentic 4-meat Italian pasta sauce recipe has been passed through my family for generations

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s
Rare Chicago

Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s

,
Sugar Grove holiday sign causes discord between residents
Rare Chicago

Sugar Grove holiday sign causes discord between residents

,
And the most popular destinations in Chicago according to Lyft are…
Rare Chicago

And the most popular destinations in Chicago according to Lyft are…

,
Gang funerals getting out of hand for suburban police force
Rare Chicago

Gang funerals getting out of hand for suburban police force

,
Advertisement