Chicago is a city known for its hospitality but two people visiting from out of town are going to return home with a different story.





At around 1:50 AM Thursday morning, two people, both aged 27, were walking around Lower Wacker near Columbus Drive. The pair were directed to this location due to their GPS. That’s when they were approached by three men. One of them had a knife.

The couple was robbed of quite a few expensive belongings they had on them at the time. While neither of them were hurt, they ended up handing over a $3,000 suitcase purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air laptop, a $300 suitcase and a $150 iPad mini.

The worst part about the robbery? The robbers also stole a $12,000 wedding ring.

The attackers took off running from the scene of the crime. No one is in custody and police are investigating the situation. No description has been given of the attackers either.

No information about where the couple are visiting from or where their intended destination that led them to be on Lower Wacker at that time has been released.

In November, five separate crimes happened in and around Grant Park not too far from where this most recent robbery took place. Some of those attacks targeted area college students.

Multiple attacks in October near Northwestern University’s downtown campus also put the area on high alert.