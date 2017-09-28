The Chicago Police Department is now accepting new officers but you have to get your application in FAST

The Chicago Police Department gave an update on Thursday regarding their efforts to add close to 1,000 new officers to the force.

Head of recruitment for the Chicago police exam, Deborah Farmer, joined ABC7 News This Morning to talk about the CPD stance on hiring.

Farmer says the Chicago PD’s aim is to make the department more diverse. Currently, the CPD have 5500 applicants already and have been reaching out to the community to get the word out.





“We’ve been doing a really good job on getting the message to the community, by way of various outlets: faith-based communities, y’know, barber shops, community colleges and so forth.”

“This particular weekend we are going to be doing outreach at the Chicago Football Practice which is a huge opportunity for us. They’ll be close to 40,000 people from historically black colleges there.”

The application deadline is coming up fast with a hard close on October 16th. So go here NOW!