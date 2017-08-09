CPS students can ride CTA for free on first day of school

The CTA is also ready to kick the school year off on the best ride possible!

Continuing with the program that launched 7 years ago, the CTA will offer free rides to Chicago Public School students and accompanying adults on the first day of school, which will be Tuesday, September 5th.

The CTA hopes that the free rides will help with school attendance and encourage attendance throughout the year.

After the first day of school, CPS students and parents are eligible to ride the CTA for 75 cents on Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.





With school less than a month away, get outside and enjoy Chi-summertime, everyone! Check out what’s happening in Chicago this week here.