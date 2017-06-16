CPS students & teachers will travel abroad for free this summer thanks to Boeing and United

Boeing and United have teamed up with Chicago Public School and Global Glimpse to provide free flights for 50 CPS students and teachers this summer.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the local students and teachers are traveling to either Nicaragua or Ecuador for 15 days this summer to learn about history, culture, education, business and politics in the designated destinations.

The students going on the trip won scholarships from Boeing and United by showing leadership in their schools and community, as well as having a pristine academic record, and then, spent the past 5 months learning from United and Boeing employees.





Congratulations to all the students who are participating in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

