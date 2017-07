It’s almost that time of the year: the Crosstown Classic.

Yes, it’s the time where White Sox fans and Cubs fans battle it out over which team is the best team in the city.

Kicking off on Monday afternoon, the two hometown teams will play two games at Wrigley (Monday and Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. CT), then head to Guaranteed Rate Field (Wednesday & Thursday at 7:10 p.m. CT).

We need to know, Rare Chicago readers: Which teams is your hometown team??