Cubs catcher Willson Contreras plays catch with fan during rain delays

No kid goes to a ball game without his glove, but one lucky Cubs fan got the chance to play catch with Willson Contreras during the two hour rain delay at Friday’s game against the Brewers.

Contreras was looking for a way to limber up during the delay and happened to turn his attention toward a young fan in the seats. The boy was waiting out the weather as much as the players were when Contreras decided to toss him the ball.





From behind the dugout and to the stands, the two played catch for a few throws while waiting for the game to continue. Even though the Cubs took the 6-3 loss the young boy is sure to remember his game with Contreras.

Rain may have delayed the game, but the Cubs didn’t let it rain on their parade and stop them from turning out a few smiles in the crowd.