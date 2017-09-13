Cubs fans sent Kris Bryant so many wedding gifts, he and his wife are still sending thank you cards

It must be nice to be one of the kings of Chicago. Last October was one for the books for Chi-town, and Kris Bryant was a huge reason why. He batted .308 and knocked in 8 RBI’s in the Postseason and on top of all that he and his now wife got married this past January.

The happy couple had gifts pouring in from fans, and damn it must be nice to be famous. During the playoff run, fans learned the soon-to-be married couple had a gift registry at Crate and Barrel.





RELATED: These All Star #FBF pictures of Kris & Jessica Bryant are too adorable for words

Jessica Bryant posted on Instagram recently:

Finally finishing up thank you notes & they will be sent out this week!!! Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU everyone who sent a gift & being so patient as I worked to get these out💛💛💛 A little disclaimer: I tried REALLY hard to make sure every single person who sent something got a note, but some came without invoices & some had no addresses attached!! I still want those who got missed…I hope not any…to know we greatly appreciate that you took the time to think of us and our marriage

She had also posted this image earlier this year, saying that everything in the picture was a gift from a fan.

Let’s hope Kris brings back another Championship to Chicago…unless you’re a Sox fan that is…