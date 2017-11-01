PHOTOS: The Chicago Cubs dressed up for Halloween so which player was your favorite?

The Chicago Cubs and their adorable children went above and beyond for Halloween from Ninja Turtles to magical, mystical creatures…well, just see for yourself!
Trick or treating with his family in Florida, Anthony Rizzo made an old costume new again and we didn’t judge because it’s Rizzo and he looks pretty cute.
Ben Zobrist’s family dressed up as the Power Rangers while trick-or-treating in Nashville, their home in the off-season.
John Lackey’s son dressed up as Cubs player Jon Jay but the rest of the family wore mystical costumes.
Jake Arrieta’s family then joined the Lackey family for some classic Halloween pics.
Albert Almora Jr. and his family dressed up as a band of pirates which was pretty adorable.
And David Ross’ youngest daughter was over taking Halloween pics and we can all relate on a spiritual level.