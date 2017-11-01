PHOTOS: The Chicago Cubs dressed up for Halloween so which player was your favorite?

The Chicago Cubs and their adorable children went above and beyond for Halloween from Ninja Turtles to magical, mystical creatures…well, just see for yourself!

Trick or treating with his family in Florida, Anthony Rizzo made an old costume new again and we didn’t judge because it’s Rizzo and he looks pretty cute.

Throwing it back pic.twitter.com/81Y8cEkFkS — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) November 1, 2017

Ben Zobrist’s family dressed up as the Power Rangers while trick-or-treating in Nashville, their home in the off-season.





These ($9.99 amazon prime boots) were not made for walking…but when we Halloween, we Halloween hard. Power Rangers are watching over Nashville tonight. A post shared by Julianna Zobrist (@juliannazobrist) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

John Lackey’s son dressed up as Cubs player Jon Jay but the rest of the family wore mystical costumes.

Happy Halloween from the Lackey’s dragon, unicorn, Maleficent, her daughter Mal…. and JON JAY! A post shared by Kristina Lackey (@tinalack3) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Such a fun Halloween!!! A post shared by Kristina Lackey (@tinalack3) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Jake Arrieta’s family then joined the Lackey family for some classic Halloween pics.

Albert Almora Jr. and his family dressed up as a band of pirates which was pretty adorable.

Halloween 2017🎃❤️ A post shared by KrystalAlmora (@krystalalmora) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

And David Ross’ youngest daughter was over taking Halloween pics and we can all relate on a spiritual level.