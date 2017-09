It’s official – The Cubs are headed back to the postseason for the third consecutive year.

We have included the schedule below:

Game 1: Cubs @ Nationals [October 6th]

Game 2: Cubs @ Nationals [October 7th]

Game 3: Nationals @ Cubs [October 9th]

*Game 4: National @ Cubs [October 10th]

*Game 5: Cubs @ Nationals [October 12th]





*Note: times to be announced later and, per usual, Games 4 and 5 are if necessary.