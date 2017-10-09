Cubs World Series ring makes mysterious appearance

The Cubs have been on cloud nine, sailing through this season on a high from winning the 2016 World Series, but it seems at least one member of the Cubs family has already moved on from the glory of breaking the alleged curse.

Whoever this person may be, they’re letting the world know they’re over the excitement by putting an Official 2016 World Series ring commemorating the Cubs’ victory up for auction, according to WGN.

The opening bid for the ring that symbolizes an end to the 108-year drought the Cubs faced was a mere $1,098, according to the Chicago Sun Times. While the seller of the ring has their name engraved in the piece, Leland’s Auctions, the site selling it, does not name the scout in any description as a way to “honor their anonymity.”





The starting bid, a little nod to the last time the Cubs won the World Series, is shockingly lower than what the ring has been appraised for at values of more than $50,000, according to WGN. With 214 diamonds including 3 karats of genuine red rubies and 2.5 karats of genuine sapphires, the listing notes that the original price should easily soar well beyond that number.

What makes this sale even more interesting is the twist anticipated by the Cubs who issued a memo in April when the rings were handed out. The memo was sent to non players stating if the time should come that a ring be sold, the Cubs have the right to purchase the overwhelming majority of them back at $1.

The Cubs released a statement about the sale of the ring saying they are unaware of how it came to be on an auction site and warning potential bidders that it may be counterfeit, according to WGN.

“This is not an authorized sale so we’re putting the market on notice ‘Caveat Emptor,'” the release read. “Let the Buyer Beware for any interested buyers as this ring may be counterfeit. That said, we are taking this matter very seriously and are using every available resource to identify the authenticity and obtain this ring.”