Dash cam footage shows a biker getting hit directly by a car — commenters blame the biker

A bike riding riding near the University of Illinois Chicago campus Tuesday got severely hit by a car around 5:45 p.m., dash cam footage shows.

The accident happened at the intersection of Roosevelt and Halsted. When the car hit the biker, he flipped over and went flying.

“Please pray for this man (cyclist) who was struck by a moving car,” the YouTube video says.

Despite the severity of the accident, many of the comments on the Reddit page r/Chicago and on the YouTube video suggest that the biker should have been paying better attention and looking at the road before turning.





“You should be ashamed of yourself for this video’s description. The cyclist is clearly 100% at fault,” wrote one person on YouTube.

The top comment on Reddit says:

As a cyclist, I never get why other cyclists wander into the middle of an intersection when they have a red light. It’s not going to get you to your destination any quicker, just stop, plant your feet on the ground, and wait until you’re clear to go. I feel bad for the cyclist and I hope he makes a full recovery, but I honestly kind of feel worse for the driver who may be traumatized and feel guilt for something that was in no way her fault.

What do you think? She he have been paying better attention?