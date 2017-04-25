David Ross and the men of “Dancing with the Stars” rip their shirts off in this boy band routine

Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars” treated us with a battle between Team Boy Band and Team Girl Group.

The male contestants performed to “Dancing Machine, You’ve Got It (The Right Stuff), Best Song Ever” by Jackson 5, New Kids On the Block, One Direction, and were definitely channeling some Chippendales action.

Midway through the dance, they rip their shirts off, and dance with chairs.

Retired Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross later shared this photo on Twitter, with the caption, “How come @ DancingABC airbrushed abs on everyone but me?”:





They later put jackets on, but it was clear that the audience loved it.