David Ross addresses Cubs coaching staff rumors and we are all on edge

After Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez officially signs on as the new manager for the Washington Nationals – the team will need to replace him. And there are talks of a big-name candidate who uh, poured some cold hard truth on the idea of rejoining the club.

Former Cubs catcher David Ross is that candidate. Ross becoming a possible bench coach became a huge rumor ever since Martinez was offered the Nationals job this past weekend.

Retiring after the 2016 season, Ross spent the last year working for ESPN as well as appearing on “Dancing With the Stars,” but it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to return to baseball just yet.

“Hard to see me jumping back in,” Ross told the Chicago Tribune. “Was a little busy this year and never got real time off.”

According to reports, there are a handful of other options for the Cubs if Ross isn’t interested, including former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell.

Brandon Hyde, currently the Cubs’ first base coach, could also jump back into the role he occupied in the 2014 season when Rick Renteria was managing the team. Only time will tell.