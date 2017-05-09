David Ross danced a waltz on “Dancing with the Stars” — can he go all the way?

The former Chicago Cubs’ catcher David Ross stunned once again on last night’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

He performed a waltz number with his dancing partner Lindsay Arnold to the country classic song “Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw.

The former major leaguer is making Chicagoans proud, but will he go all the way and claim the mirror ball trophy for himself?

He dodged another bullet this week, so it’s very possible we could be seeing him in the finals.

“What a fun night thank u all for helping us get to the Semi-Finals. Looking forward to next week! Keep voting & help us get to the finals!” he tweeted Monday night.





Ross also performed a Paso Trio dance with professional partners Lindsay Arnold and Hayley Erbert to 90s rap song “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The song is very intense, without words, and he is appropriately wearing Roman-styled armor. There’s fire burning in the background and both partners are wearing draped gold gowns.