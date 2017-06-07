David Ross has finally found something he’s good at in retirement — just watch this video

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross has won a World Series championship, and placed second in “Dancing with the Stars,” but these days, he seems to be finding his stride with something else: being a goofy dad.

Driving with a car with his three children, the former MLB player sings along to Brett Eldredge’s “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”

“Now this is why I retired!!!” he writes.

His three young children in the back seat are singing along as well.

The man lovingly known as the gramp, despite not even being 40 yet, was recently spotted at a Chicago Cubs game against the St. Louis Cardinals playing catch with outfielder Jason Heyward.

Ross continues to be a Chicago staple. Retirement looks good on him.