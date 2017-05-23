Will David Ross’s finale performance on “Dancing with the Stars” be enough to secure the mirror ball trophy?

Former Chicago Cubs player David Ross has made it to the final three contestants on “Dancing with the Stars” but will tonight’s performance be enough to secure the coveted mirror ball trophy?

The retired catcher danced with his professional partner Lindsay Arnold first performed a Viennese Waltz in their “Redemption Dance,” showing off their graceful partnership. The two have affectionately become known as “Lady and the Gramp” on social media this season.

The second routine of the night catered to Ross’s and his fans roots: baseball.

Ross has been hugely popular among his fans on this season, but will tonight’s performance be enough? Can he add the mirrorball trophy to his World Series championship ring? We will know in roughly 24 hours.