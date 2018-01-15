In a case where a toddler was found unresponsive inside a home in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood, police are investigating the death of the little girl.





According to a WGN report, the mother of Malaysia Williams said she is devasted over the 1-year-old’s death.

The news outlet reports that the family said Malaysia was a happy baby just starting to say a few words and run around.

The news outlet reports that her mother works long hours and said that on Jan.3, she left the little girl with her cousin who was supposed to keep her until the following week. The cousin lives with her boyfriend in an apartment on North Lorel Avenue in the 1300 block and on Tuesday night at the apartment, Malaysia was found unresponsive.

According to WGN, the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide and reported she died from multiple injuries from child abuse. The news outlet reports Chicago police are currently investigating but any charges have yet to be filed.

According to the news outlet, Maylaysia’s mother identified the body on Thursday, saying her baby had bruises all over her face.

“As long as I live I will never understand why. Why my daughter? Why they take my baby from me?” Malaysia’s mother, Montaj Williams, said to WGN.

“I want to someone to pay for this for because it was uncalled for. I will never understand how someone can hurt an innocent baby,” Malaysia’s great-grandmother said to WGN, Geraldine Morris.

The news outlet reports that the DCFS is also investigating and a spokesperson said the department had no prior contact with the child.

WGN reports that the family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral.