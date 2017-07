We’re not sorry for Demi Lovato’s outfit choices!

The singer teamed up with Chicago’s 103.5 Kiss FM to throw a rooftop party on Thursday night in Chicago.

Demi singing #sorrynotsorry at the private Chicago #snshouseparty 😍😍😍 A post shared by Cassie (@_casslrh) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Not only did Demi rock a Cubs jersey-turned-dress, but she had a special visitor stop by:

The moment @ludacris came out one time for @ddlovato πŸ™ŒπŸ½ #SNSHouseParty A post shared by 103.5 KISS FM Chicago (@1035kissfm) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Have you heard Demi’s new jam yet? Listen below, and check out more photos and videos from the night!

