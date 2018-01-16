This past Sunday in Federal Plaza, the “March for Life” brought thousands out to demonstrate from both pro-choice and pro-life perspectives.

In a WGN report, Jackie Seidl a pro-life protester shared her views on the controversial subject.





“We believe that every life is precious, unborn, born every life is important,” Seidl said to the news outlet.

The news outlet reported that Dearborn St. was brimming with each side of the debate, on either sides of the street – to help change public policy.

“We don’t sit down as people and find common ground. We stand across the street and shout,” said a pro-choice protester Kate Goldstein to WGN.

“On this side you have primarily people of faith standing for the unborn, I don’t know what mixture of people are on the other side,” said Tarik Davis, a pro-life protester to the news outlet.

And across the street at the pro-choice demonstration, the news outlet reported several protesters arguing that the government should not dictate medical decisions for women.

“As a religious Midwesterner to say that does not represent me,” protester Kate Goldstein said to WGN.

“It’s about letting women make their own decisions. Abortion is a complicated decision between a woman and her health care provider – and not something that women who don’t know them at all should be involved in,” Kelsey Wischeard said to the news outlet.

The Women’s March on the 20th, this upcoming Saturday, will be sure to continue the long-standing debate.

