Menu
Sammy Sosa Read this Next

Cub's Chris Ricketts finally clarifies what he wants from Sammy Sosa
Advertisement

This past Sunday in Federal Plaza, the “March for Life” brought thousands out to demonstrate from both pro-choice and pro-life perspectives.

In a WGN report, Jackie Seidl a pro-life protester shared her views on the controversial subject.


“We believe that every life is precious, unborn, born every life is important,” Seidl said to the news outlet.

RELATED: Illinois Abortion law critics rage for injunction, lawsuit dismissed

The news outlet reported that Dearborn St. was brimming with each side of the debate, on either sides of the street – to help change public policy.

“We don’t sit down as people and find common ground. We stand across the street and shout,” said a pro-choice protester Kate Goldstein to WGN.

“On this side you have primarily people of faith standing for the unborn, I don’t know what mixture of people are on the other side,” said Tarik Davis, a pro-life protester to the news outlet.

And across the street at the pro-choice demonstration, the news outlet reported several protesters arguing that the government should not dictate medical decisions for women.

“As a religious Midwesterner to say that does not represent me,” protester Kate Goldstein said to WGN.

“It’s about letting women make their own decisions. Abortion is a complicated decision between a woman and her health care provider – and not something that women who don’t know them at all should be involved in,” Kelsey Wischeard said to the news outlet.

RELATED: Texas lawmakers are funneling $20 million for its ‘Alternatives to Abortion’ program

The Women’s March on the 20th, this upcoming Saturday, will be sure to continue the long-standing debate.

To learn more about the March to the Polls, click here. To register, click here.

Thousands of demonstrators flood in during “March for Life” March for Life 2018 Chicago Facebook
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement