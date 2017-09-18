The Den Theater in Wicker Park just opened a coffee shop and it’s beautiful!

I don’t know about you, but finding the right coffee shop is like shopping for a car. You have to go all over looking for the best deal. Some cars (coffee shops) will have different features and pricing but when you find the one, you know that’s the right choice. That’s how it is at Haven Lounge, which is the newest coffee spot in Wicker Park.

The Den Theater isn’t anything new, located over at 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, but on September 14th they opened Haven Lounge which is an extension of what amazingness they already have.





They offer specialty coffees and teas, as well as food that is provided by The Goddess And The Grocer. I’m an iced coffee kinda guy so that’s my go-to and it was delicious. I think the cool part about this “coffee shop” is the fact that they can get boozy when you want to. Since they are a bar at night they have Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and other delicious sounding drinks to choose from.

But let’s be honest. You don’t just choose a coffee shop because of the coffee, you choose because of the aesthetic and The Den Theater already has that going for them. It feels like you are in a speakeasy from the 50’s so get ready to have some chill vibes when you walk in.

Currently they are in their soft opening stage and their big grand opening is September 30th, so stop by and grab a coffee to start your day up!