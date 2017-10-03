Denzel Washington surprised an 86-year-old grandmother on the South Side and the heartwarming moment is on video

Actor Denzel Washington was in Chicago this weekend and decided to make a surprise visit to the doorstep of an 86-year-old grandmother and big fan of his on the South Side.

Washington, whose most recent work was the Oscar nominated film “Fences,” was in the neighborhood trying to find Leon’s BBQ when he decided to stop by the neighborhood that once housed his family, according to ABC 7. Juanita Hubbard, who has lived at East 86th and South East End Avenue since the 1950s, had the surprise of her lifetime when Washington showed up on her doorstep.





The visit was captured on cellphone and quickly went viral as the Hubbard family laughed and chatted with Washington about his past and he simply spoke as if he had known them forever. At one point, a young boy is seen walking up to Washington who extended his hand and said, “You don’t know who I am, but they’ll tell you one day.”

Meanwhile, Hubbard does not leave Washington’s side as she grips his arm close in the video. She said she could not believe how genuine and easy to talk to Washington was and told ABC she has not been able to sleep since the encounter.

Leading busy Hollywood lifestyle didn’t stop Washington from taking a moment to smell the roses as he nostalgically recalled stories of his youth and gave the Hubbard family an afternoon they will never forget.