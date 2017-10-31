DePaul alum and Trump’s buddy George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to lying to FBI

According to court papers on Monday, the 30-year-old George Papadopoulos entered the first guilty plea in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian government’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election is just a “small part” of a much larger investigation.

A ’09 graduate of DePaul University, George pleaded guilty on Oct. 5th to lying to the FBI and signaled he is cooperating with investigators as they attempt to unravel the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia. He has additionally acknowledged that he misled investigators about his dealings with the foreign power, including interactions with an unnamed overseas professor whom he believed to be connected to the Russian government and who told him the Russians had “dirt” on then-candidate Hillary Clinton via “thousands of emails.”





“There’s a large-scale, ongoing investigation of which this case is a small part,” said Aaron Zelinsky of the special counsel’s office at Papadopoulos’s plea hearing.

Papadopoulos grew up in suburban Lincolnwood and attended Niles West High School. And according to his social media accounts, he did postgraduate work in London after earning a political science degree from DePaul. According to court records, he has been given permission to live in Chicago until his sentencing, where he owns a home with his mother and younger brother in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

George has who has had no prior convictions, was convicted of one count of making false statements. According to court documents, it carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

However, in the plea deal he cut, it is estimated he would face either no prison time or up to six months in prison and a fine in the range of $500 to $9,500, documents show.