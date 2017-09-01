Despite all headlines, there was a dip in Chicago shootings in the month of August

It seems every headline you see these days in Chicago it’s about another shooting. But sometimes we just have to count the small wins, when the path of destruction is so prominent. According to DNAinfo analysis there were 249 shootings that killed 45 people and wounded 308 others this August. If you take a look at last August, it’s down 32%.

2017 has been a violent year for Chicago, and before August it was on pace to exceed the numbers from 2016, but now murders have fallen below what they were at this time last year.





“It’s not victory,” said Chicago Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli. “It’s just heading in the right direction.”

52 people were killed this month, compared to the 90 murders in August 2016. Throughout all of 2017 there have now been 466 people killed. That is lower than last year by 24, thanks to this month.

Giancamilli also said this month's dip in violence can be attributed to having more officers on the streets, as well as the use of technology.



Police have also been seizing more guns off the street this year. So far they’ve racked up quite an arsenal at 6,100 guns. Hopefully this trend will continue to be on the up and up and Chicago can clean up it’s city.