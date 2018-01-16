Menu
Good Samaritan gives boots away to homeless man on CTA red line
Last week, US Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois was one of many to corroborate President Trump’s statements about immigrants coming from ‘shithole countries,’ such as Haiti, El Salvador, and various African nations.


In a video posted by MSNBC last week, he called Trump’s comments about immigration “hate-filled,” “vile” and “racist.” “You’ve seen the comments in the press. I have not seen one of them that is inaccurate,” he said.

Predictably, the senator came under fire, unleashing the literary magnitude of Trump’s Twitter prowess, even getting himself a coveted nickname.

Since then, two Republican Senators who were at the meeting have released a joint statement saying they did not hear the President say these words.

Senator David Perdue from Georgia went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “I’m telling you he did not use that word,” he told host George Stephanopoulos, “and I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation.”

Perdue then went on to accuse Durbin of creating the line himself. “I’m saying that this is a gross misrepresentation,” he said. “It’s not the first time Senator Durbin has done it.”

Despite these allegations, Durbin defended his initial remarks at a press conference yesterday at Gale Community Academy in Rogers Park.

According to WGN, Durbin said that “immigration is the civil rights issue of our time.”

“It’s important for the American people to know what the president’s motives are when it comes to this issue,” he told the station.

“For the longest time he has argued this issue in terms of security and American jobs. What I heard at that meeting had nothing to do with security and American jobs.”

As it was Martin Luther King Day, he also said that he knew which side of the debate Dr. King would be on.

Trump continues to lambast Democrats on Twitter, primarily over the lack of DACA resolution.

Despite Republican objections, Senator Durbin stands by his account of the President’s “s***hole countries” remark AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
