Despite the headlines, Chicago is actually not the most deadly city in America

Chicago gets a bad wrap in the national headlines due to the crime that happens in the city, but a new statistic out indicates that the reputation for violence is inaccurate.

According to a survey by the nonprofit group The Trace, Chicago is not the most deadly city in America.

While it does have the most homicides, it is not the deadliest city — not by a long shot.

“There is no American city more synonymous with gun violence than Chicago,” the group writes. “Last year, the city recorded 762 homicides, and more than 3,000 shooting incidents — the most in more than two decades. But on a per-capita basis, Chicago’s homicide rate is lower than seven other cities. In St. Louis, for instance, the homicide rate is twice as high as it is in Windy City.”





The worst cities, on a per capita basis, is New Orleans, followed by Detroit and St. Louis.

Nonetheless, city and federal officials have announced new measures to curb the violence in the city.

State police, intelligence analysts and state and federal prosecutors will target illegal guns and repeat gun offenders, Chicago police said. Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement Thursday night that “we are foundationally changing the way we fight crime in Chicago.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.