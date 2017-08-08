Despite the headlines, Illinois has some of the safest cities in the U.S. a new study says

Illinois has some of the safest cities in the U.S., based on a new study.

The list was compiled by National Council for Home Safety and Security and published on their site, Alarms.org.

Illinois had 10 cities make the list, and one making the top 10. Wheaton came in sixth place overall, with only 23 violent crimes and 288 property crimes reported. The study noted Wheaton’s high number of churches for a community its size: 45 churches for less than 54,000 residents.

Next for Illinois came Arlington Heights at number 15, then Hoffman Estates, 16, Palatine, 17, Mount Prospect, 20, Des Plaines, 35, Naperville, 41, Tinley Park, 46, Oak Lawn, 79, and finally Bolingbrook at 86.

The state that dominated the search was California, with 20 cities making the list. The next state was New Jersey, with 14 cities, and Illinois tied with Michigan for third place with 10 cities each making the list.

The study used information from the FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics and their own internal research. Only cities that submitted a complete crime report to the FBI and had a population more than 50,000 were considered. The eligible cities were scored based on their number of reported violent crimes, property crimes and officer count.

The safest state in the U.S. based on these criteria is Thornton, Colorado. Thornton is a northeastern suburb of Denver.