Harrowing new details surface on the Kenneka Jenkins case

On Friday, authorities released dozens of police reports and witness statements into the death of Kenneka Jenkins – revealing new details about what officials say was a tragic accident and quieting conspiracy theories that have made their way online.

The police documents describe how Jenkins attended a party in Room 926, drank heavily and then seemingly wandered off after her friends left her in a hallway for 10-15 minutes to look for her cellphone and keys.

Jenkins, 19, was found dead Sept. 10 in the walk-in freezer of an unused kitchen at the Crowne Plaza O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont after being missing for 24 hours. Cause of death was determined as hypothermia with alcohol intoxication and a drug used for treating epilepsy and migraines as “significant contributing factors.” according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.





After Kenneka’s family filed a missing person report and police released surveillance video of Kenneka stumbling into the kitchen – family members said they believed the initial response of police and hotel staff lacked urgency – and so a social media storm erupted. Some people believed Kenneka was the victim of foul play and in some cases, named specific people to have been involved.

The reports show that police attempted to track down these people as well as others who were at the party or knew Jenkins. They also show how police asked questions based on speculation on social media. One theory was outlined in an anonymous call to police on Sept. 11th by a woman who said she saw Jenkins at the party. She claimed one of Jenkins’ associates was involved in a “blood gang” and could have accepted a $200 payment for her death.

One officer asked Jenkin’s friends about that saying “some people are speculating that Kenneka was sold for $200,” noting a reference to that amount in a Facebook live video shot at the party.

The officer also brought up how some observers claimed to hear someone say “help me” on the video.

The friend responded that Jenkins was concerned about having to pay a $200 fine if they didn’t have a parking ticket to use the hotel’s lot, as signs at the hotel warned. The friend also said she believed the “help me” sound came from a Chief Keef song playing in the background of the video.

Multiple friends of Jenkins have described receiving death threats from those who believed they had harmed Jenkins. One person who was with Jenkins at the party said she had moved from the city to a northern suburb because of harassment.

Jenkins was discovered by a hotel worker in what reports describe as a “walk-in freezer within a walk-in cooler” the door was also just outside of view of the surveillance cameras that captured Jenkins staggering through the kitchen. The report said Jenkins was found lying face down on her side with one shoe off and no indication of trauma other than a small cut on her foot.

According to authorities, the temperature of the freezer was 33 degrees and the cooler was 44 degrees – though they did note the doors had been open for some time when those readings were taken. A detective who inspected the inner freezer said the door was self-closing and latched shut and could not have been opened unless someone pushed a white, circular handle to release the latch, but the mechanism seemed to be working properly. Lights in both chambers were apparently off when Jenkins entered.

It was unclear why exactly the freezer was on when the rest of the kitchen was not in use. The employee who found Jenkins’ body said the hotel was not using the freezer – but leasing it out to a group opening a restaurant in that part of the building.

According to surveillance records, the camera in the kitchen area was motion-activated and the last time someone had been there before Jenkins was Aug. 30. The surveillance camera made no further recordings until Jenkins’ body was discovered.

The reports also noted that Martin – twice – declined a police request to have her daughter’s cellphone analyzed. She told authorities she checked the phone herself and found nothing suspicious. Police said an expert could provide a more thorough check and Martin said she would consider it. Martin referred questions to her attorneys on Friday evening – who were unable to be reached. Many people interviewed by police who attended the party recount a loud gathering with people spilling into the hallway and at least one noise complaint coming in.

One woman told police Jenkins wasn’t “acting like her usual self.” She had recounted Jenkins seemed sad but would dance – but then sit back down. Several people also saw they saw Jenkins drink cognac but not smoke marijuana or take drugs. An autopsy found no illegal drugs in her system, though her blood-alcohol content was found to be 0.112, above the legal limit for driving. A childhood friend told police that he saw Jenkins swaying as if she were intoxicated when he arrived at the party and she gave him a hug. In the early morning of Sept. 9th – Jenkins and two friends walked out of the room to leave and one came back for her phone – close to a half an hour later – the man said he saw the two friends who said Jenkins was missing.

“He stated that they did not make a big deal about it and they didn’t make it seem important so they just left the hotel,” according to the police reports.

Other party-goers noted they weren’t concerned at first because they assumed she left with someone else. Police reports also include text messages obtained by investigators from that night and morning. In one, a person texts another to say Jenkins was drunk and missing.

The person responds, “Find Kenneka” and “I can’t believe ya’ll lost her.”