Did your city make this top 30 list? Because Chicago did!

Since everyone loves a good debate of whose city has the worst rent.

A new study has been released seeing where your rent money gets you the furthest across the globe.

Rent Cafe analyzed the housing markets in what they identified as “the 30 most magnetic cities around the world,” trying to answer one question.

Where can you live for $1,500 a month?

Cities were ranked one to 30 going most spacious to least.

Chicago is the highest-ranked U.S. city, coming in at spot 16. Next is Washington, D.C. at 17, Los Angeles at 20, Boston at 23, San Francisco at 27 and New York City at 30.

Topping the list is Istanbul, Turkey.