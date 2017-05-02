Discover “Hiplet,” the Chicago-based dance trend that is changing the way people think of ballet

As a boy, Homer Bryant wanted to be a dancer. Today he is solidifying his legacy in the dance universe with his new style of dance called “Hiplet.”

“Hiplet” is a more contemporary style of ballet featuring dancers moving to songs such as Jason Derulo’s “If It Ain’t Love” which is the song that set of this viral hit. Bryant told WGN he has been doing “Hiplet” since 1994, but the success only recently took off after he posted a video on Instagram of a routine in his dance school.

#BECAUSEWECAN, Benefit Performance_ Sunday April 9th, 2017@ the Museum of Science and Industry _Chicago_5pm For ticket info__312-461-0030 #Hipletballerinas A post shared by Homer Bryant (@homerhansbryant) on Mar 31, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT





Based in Chicago, Bryant’s studio houses more than 200 ballet students and is a fusion between hip-hop and classical ballet. Despite the more relaxed look of the dances, Bryant told WGN that all of his students must be experienced ballet dancers in order to succeed with his new style.

The trend is quickly gaining attention on social media and Bryant has even taught some familiar faces such as the Obama girls, Malia and Sasha, and Lady Gaga, according to ABC. The hashtag “#Hiplet” has been tossed around all over Twitter with videos quickly being shared as people fall in love with Bryant’s dancers.

While some critics say Bryant is ruining classical ballet with his dance, he remains positive and told WGN it’s part of adapting to the times. He suggested that what “Hamilton” has done with American musicals is no different.

“We have opened so many eyes across the world,” Bryant told WGN. “I’ve been doing this since 1994 people, get over it. We love what we do.”

Bryant, who grew up in a lower-class household, said his first dance lessons were paid for by a friend’s mother because his family could not afford them. As a result, Bryant told WGN he feels the need to pay if forward and his school gives out scholarships regularly.

Bryant is the founder and artistic director of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center where he offers his classes to people of all backgrounds, especially young African-Americans, according to WGN. Bryant said there aren’t many options in ballet for African-Americans and he hopes to impact that by making his dance style available to everyone.

“When I look at other people’s kids, I see my child,” Bryant told WGN. “I see the possibilities and I see the potential.”