Menu
Pritz Read this Next

J.B. Pritzker will release tax returns after being compared to Donald Trump
Advertisement

The inescapable stress of the holiday season is approaching quickly, but one store is aiming to take some of that tension and turn it into a good time as Bitter Pops in Chicago has now been described as the Disney World of craft beer.


The Lakeview location, which is only just over a year old, has been serving up craft beer to turn its patrons into professionals, according to WGN. With a store front and tasting room, Bitter Pops offers numerous craft beers hoping to take the edge off of the holly jolly last minute shopping runs and freezing cold trips to the toasty warm car.

Related: A court ordered a man to stay sober; then he found himself locked in a beer cooler

Having one of the largest cold craft beer selections, Bitter Pop has over 1200 beers for patrons to choose from. While some may come prepared for this vast number of choices, those indecisive beer lovers don’t have to fret about last minute decisions as they allow free samples of any beer before customer’s commit to purchasing a cold six pack.

With Thanksgiving approaching it is common for customers to come in seeking advice on which beers will be best paired with their turkey and stuffing dinners, but Bitter Pops is thinking ahead. For the first time, the store is offering an advent beer box with each countdown window containing a beer from around the world. The boxes are limited in number and will only be available through November 30.

Related: Chicago’s Beer Temple opens tap room, gets even better

Maybe Christmas isn’t for everyone, but Bitter Pops is ready to turn the stress of the season into a warm, fuzzy feeling that will leave last minute stress shoppers smiling through the cold.

‘Disney World Of Beer’ welcomes Chicagoans for a taste in Lakeview AP Photo/Dave Martin
Samantha Malone About the author:
Sam is a a 19-year-old Chicago-based writer who spends her free time working on music. She is a passionate writer interested in entertainment. At any time of day, Sam can be found writing or working on her new music.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Chelsea Handler backpedals after getting this message about sexual assault from Juanita Broaddrick

Chelsea Handler backpedals after getting this message about sexual assault from Juanita Broaddrick

Stories You Might Like

J.B. Pritzker will release tax returns after being compared to Donald Trump
Rare Chicago

J.B. Pritzker will release tax returns after being compared to Donald Trump

,
Study reveals these are the busiest days at O’Hare and Midway just in time for the holiday season!
Rare Chicago

Study reveals these are the busiest days at O’Hare and Midway just in time for the holiday season!

,
Illinois Congressman joins the fight to impeach President Trump
Rare Chicago

Illinois Congressman joins the fight to impeach President Trump

,
Good deed goes noticed, homeless family receives furnished apartment
Rare Chicago

Good deed goes noticed, homeless family receives furnished apartment

,
Advertisement