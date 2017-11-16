The inescapable stress of the holiday season is approaching quickly, but one store is aiming to take some of that tension and turn it into a good time as Bitter Pops in Chicago has now been described as the Disney World of craft beer.





The Lakeview location, which is only just over a year old, has been serving up craft beer to turn its patrons into professionals, according to WGN. With a store front and tasting room, Bitter Pops offers numerous craft beers hoping to take the edge off of the holly jolly last minute shopping runs and freezing cold trips to the toasty warm car.

Related: A court ordered a man to stay sober; then he found himself locked in a beer cooler

Having one of the largest cold craft beer selections, Bitter Pop has over 1200 beers for patrons to choose from. While some may come prepared for this vast number of choices, those indecisive beer lovers don’t have to fret about last minute decisions as they allow free samples of any beer before customer’s commit to purchasing a cold six pack.

With Thanksgiving approaching it is common for customers to come in seeking advice on which beers will be best paired with their turkey and stuffing dinners, but Bitter Pops is thinking ahead. For the first time, the store is offering an advent beer box with each countdown window containing a beer from around the world. The boxes are limited in number and will only be available through November 30.

Related: Chicago’s Beer Temple opens tap room, gets even better

Maybe Christmas isn’t for everyone, but Bitter Pops is ready to turn the stress of the season into a warm, fuzzy feeling that will leave last minute stress shoppers smiling through the cold.